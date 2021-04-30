Orji Kalu hails workers’ contributions to nation-building

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the labour force in Nigeria on the 2021 International Workers’ Day.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, Kalu described Nigerian workers as critical stakeholders in nation-building.

The former governor of Abia acknowledged the contributions of workers to the social, economic and political development of the country.

Kalu, who applauded their perseverance, patriotism selflessness and dedication to service, called on workers to uphold and sustain best global practices in discharging their duties and responsibilities.

“I join workers across the country to celebrate Labour Day.

“Workers are the bedrock of any economy in view of their strategic importance in national development.

“In Nigeria, the labour force is made up of committed, productive, talented, patriotic and selfless individuals across all sectors of the economy.

He added “I acknowledge and celebrate the giant contributions of workers to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

“Workers have continually made sacrifices for Nigeria to grow and progress.

“For any economy to be self-sufficient, the welfare of workers must be a top priority in the policy thrust of government,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Kalu called on employers of labour in the public and private sectors to provide good working conditions for employees.

Thereafter, he felicitated with the Nigeria Labour Labour (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other labour affiliated bodies.

NAN