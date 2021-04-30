NSCDC boss promises adequate security in airports

Mr Ahmed Audi, Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has assured the public of a highly coordinated approach to averting the threat of attacks on airport facilities across the country.

NSCDC Public Relation’s Officer, Mr Sola Odumosu, said this in a statement made available on Friday in Abuja.

Audi, in a reaction to an intelligence report, directed commandants of states with airports to immediately liaise with state airport management authorities and other relevant stakeholders to fortify the internal security mechanism of the facilities.

He further directed all concerned state commandants to adequately deploy specialised unit operatives of the corps to airports.

“The move is necessary to elicit credible intelligence that will not only prevent such attacks but also to bring those behind the purported acts to book.

“The corps could not afford to treat the security of Nigerians with kid gloves, hence, his marching order to all concerned,” he said.

He called on all Nigerians to see security as everyone’s business and not as an exclusive preserve for security agencies alone.

Audi urged citizens to voluntarily provide credible information about any suspicious movement or criminals activities.

“We are committed to protecting the identity of informants,” he assured the public.