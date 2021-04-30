Nigerian teen Victory Yinka-Banjo gets scholarship offers from 19 top U.S.universities

By CNN

Nigerian teenager, Victory Yinka-Banjo, has been offered more than $5 million worth of scholarship for an undergraduate program in top U.S. universities.

The offers came from Ivy League universities , such as Yale, Princeton, Harvard , and Brown.

“It still feels pretty unbelievable. I applied to so many schools because I didn’t even think any school would accept me,” Victory who wants to study computational biology told CNN.

Victory Yinka-Banjo attended Princeton Schools in Surulere, Lagos.

Her parents are Chika Yinka-Banjo, a senior lecturer at the University of Lagos, and businessman Adeyinka Banjo.

According to CNN, Victory also got US scholarship offers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Virginia.

In Canada, Victory was offered the Lester B. Pearson scholarship from the University of Toronto and the Karen McKellin International Leader of Tomorrow (KMILOT) scholarship from the University of British Columbia.

“Their admissions processes are extremely selective,” Victory added.

“They only accept the best of the best. So, you can imagine how, on a daily basis, I have to remind myself that I actually got into these schools. It is surreal!”

Victory rose to national prominence in late 2020 after she scored straight As in her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Months earlier, the Nigerian teen had been rated as the “Top in the World” in English as a second language (speaking endorsement) by the University of Cambridge International Examination (CIE).

Victory scored 6 As in the Cambridge IGCSE exam.

She also scored 1540 out of a possible 1600 in the SAT( Scholastic Assessment Test), required for admission into U.S. universities.

Victory told CNN her remarkable achievements are borne out of hard work.

“They have made me truly feel proud about the hard work I have put into several areas of my life over the years. I am slowly beginning to realize that I deserve them,” she said.

The teenager remarked that her multiple scholarship offers “have made me stand taller, smile wider, and pat myself on the back more often.”

Victory said she hopes to study Computational Biology.