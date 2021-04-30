Molfix launches the ‘Happiness Movement’

One of the greatest moments of happiness for a mother is when she gets to finally hold her baby.

Happiness is in the Molfix DNA and it is for this reason, MOLFIX has always made it a priority to give mothers fewer things to worry about by providing high-quality baby diapers like the new Molfix Air dry which is guarantees dryness and provides the maximum comfort all mothers dream of because a Happy Baby means a Happy Mother.

2020, “The year we stayed at home”, was a testament to the strength of mothers, who were forced to wear many hats.

Juggling a never-ending list of to-dos, our MoMums could count on the Molfix Air Dry to keep their babies comfortable, rash-free, and happy all day, with one less thing to worry about.

2020 also reawakened in many homes the importance of family, and the need to cherish moments and celebrate our little pockets of joy & happiness.

This perspective birthed many family bonding experiences and moments of happiness.

Inspired to keep the joy alive in every home in its own way, Molfix is intensifying its commitment with the launch of the Happiness Movement, highlighting the important roles comfort, convenience and freedom play in creating the feeling of happiness in every home.

Molfix brand ambassador, Funke Akindele Bello on the launch of the Happiness movement, said, “As a mum, the happiness of my kids is a priority. When they are happy, I am in the best frame of mind to accomplish any task, even a global pandemic, can’t stop me.

“That is why I love the Molfix Air Dry, which keeps babies happy and comfortable all day & night, empowering our MoMums with the peace of mind necessary to be at our best.

“It is, for this reason, I’m excited to be involved in the happiness movement, joining Molfix to bring smiles and happiness to people’s homes.”

Join Molfix Nigeria on the happiness movement, as we share and create happy moments for our Mo’mums and Mo’babies with the Molfix Air Dry.

We want our community to join us in creating and documenting these treasured happy moments, therefore we are calling on all mothers to share with us what happiness means to them.

For more details on how to participate, follow @molfixnigeria on on Instagram.

#MolfixNigeria #Happinessmovement #Molfixhappinessmovement