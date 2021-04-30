Matawalle appoints Quranic recitation winner, Muhammad Gusau SSA

Gov. Bello Matawalle as appointed Muhammad Gusau, winner of the National Quranic Recitation Competition, as his Senior Special Assistant.

The Zamfara State governor also gave Gusau a cash reward of N5 million as the winner of the competition.

This is contained in a statement by the Director-General of Media to the governor, Mr Yusuf Idris in Gusau on Friday.

The governor also awarded 10 other participants of the competition N1 million each and appointed them as aides.

The governor said the cash award was aimed at encouraging teaching and learning especially among youths of the state in the Islamic religion.

He promised his continued support to the teaching, learning and protection of the Holy Quran.

He urged the people to continue to pray for their leaders and for the peaceful coexistence of the people.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Muqabala (contest) Standing Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Ruwan-Dorowa and the state Chairman of the National Centre for Quranic Reciters, Mallam Yassir Dalla-Dalla thanked the governor for his support to the organizers of the competition which led to the emergence of the national over-all winner from the state.

The last time Zamfara won the national overall winner of the Quranic recitation competition was 10 years ago.

The 35th edition of the National Quranic Recitation Competition began on March 21 in Kano, featuring over 300 young reciters.