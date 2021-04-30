Manchester United ban six fans for racially abusing Heung-Min Son

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United have sanctioned six fans for alleged social media abuse towards Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son after their 3-1 win against Hotspurs earlier this month.

United made the decision after Tottenham condemned “abhorrent” online racist abuse sent to Son after he was involved in a controversial VAR decision which saw an Edinson Cavani goal ruled out.

A Tottenham statement after the match read: “Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players.

“This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward. We stand with you, Sonny.”

The six alleged fans have been suspended although, the decision is subject to appeal according to a statement on Manchester United website.

United have been conducting their own analysis to understand the scale of the abuse on social media before their social media boycott during the weekend.

English sports clubs and organisations alongside European football ruling body UEFA will engage in a social media boycott.

The boycott is to protest against hostility and racism, prevalent there.