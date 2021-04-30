MainOne expands cloud business in West Africa

By Stellamaris Ashinze/Lagos

MainOne, the leading provider of connectivity solutions for businesses on Thursday said it was responding to the increase in the adoption of Cloud technology by connecting businesses across west Africa directly to public cloud service providers.

Ololade Shonubi, DGM Marketing and Customer Experience, said that MainOne Cloud Connect service enabled businesses in Nigeria, Ghana, and Cote d’Ivoire to adapt to the rapid growth of cloud solutions equipped with always-on, secure access to their cloud enabled applications.

Shonubi said that businesses across the region were strategically positioned to use “our world class connectivity platform coupled with technology from our global partners to support their digital transformation efforts”.

According to the DGM, MainOne Cloud Connect service ensures direct secure and reliable network connectivity between enterprise data centres or office locations and public cloud providers such as Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services.

Shonubi said that MainOne also had a partnership with Equinix-Telecity that granted the company direct access to other global providers, such as Oracle and IBM, thereby giving customers access to the services they would need.

She said that with MainOne Cloud Connect, businesses had a cost-effective solution to scale up as cloud resource utilisation increased while benefiting from an improved network experience than Internet-based connections.

‘’This connectivity solution is backed by MainOne’s private submarine cable and supports direct connections to Cloud services at speeds from 10 Mbps to 100 Gbps.

Shonubi said that one of the company’s customers said earlier that “MainOne Cloud Connect service allowed their team have direct access to Microsoft Azure services.”

According to her, it means we don’t have to leverage on the shared internet of the bank which was resulting in high bandwidth usage, unpredictable latency and impact on other services.

The latency of the service is guaranteed, and the service performance is predictable”.

MainOne is a broadband infrastructure company providing innovative telecoms services and network solutions across West Africa.