Lusada-Igbesa Road unveiling’ll catapult Ogun’s GDP – Gboyega Isiaka

Board Chairman, Ogun State Free Trade Zone, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka has said the unveiling of the 10.25km Lusada -Igbesa Toll Road will boost the state’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

Governor Dapo Abiodun unveiled the road on Thursday.

Isiaka, in his welcome address, said with the commissioning, the state government has removed the major inhibition to growth of the area, which would no doubt further propel and boost the IGR of the area and indeed Ogun State in general.

“One major challenge of these areas have been poor road infrastructure, which has discouraged citing of businesses in the zone as well as increasing cost of doing business. With the Commissioning of this particular road today, and the flag off of the reconstruction of the larger Atan-Lusada-Agbara roads, this administration has effectively removed that major inhibition to growth but just opened road for further growth of the IGR in the state,” he said.

The Chairman also commended the effort of the Dapo-Abiodun led administration for the confidence reposed on the boad to drive the next phase of development of the zone, while reassuring the governor that the team would not disappoint him, but determined to ensure that the zone plays significant role in utilizing PPP developmental model to further unleash the numerous opportunities abound in the Gateway State.

“Let me on behalf of other members of the board thank your Excellency for the confidence reposed on us to drive the next phase of the development of this zone.

“In compliance with your charge, we are determined to ensuring that this zone plays significant role in the administration’s goal of utilizing PPP developmental model to further unleash the numerous opportunities that abound in the Gateway State,” Isiaka said.

Also in his address, Governor Dapo Abiodun, expressed appreciation to his host, especially for the support and collaboration of the management of the FTZ in conjunction with the overall support of the residents and people of Lusada/ Igbesa to the successful completion of the projects.

He said it would not have been possible for the Zone and the expatriates to execute the people-oriented projects being commissioned without the cooperation of the residents.

Abiodun, while commissioning the Lusada-Igbesa Road, Toll Gate and Plaza, also commended the FTZ for their humanitarian spirit of constructing the road, which would not only be useful for them but for the entire communities in around Lusada Igbesa axis.