Laycon drops debut album “Shall We Begin”

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian rapper and winner of the 2020 BBNaija reality TV show, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba popularly known Laycon released his debut album titled “Shall We Begin”.

The 12-track album was released on Friday, featuring several music stars including Joeboy, Mayorkun, Terri, YKB and Teni.

The tracks include: ‘And So She Spoke’, ‘God Body’, ‘Verified’, ‘All Over Me’, ‘Wagwan‘, ‘Kele’, ‘Jeje’, ‘Bam Bam’, ‘Want You Back’, ‘Fall For Me‘, ‘My Lane’ and ‘So They Spoke’.

“My debut album …shall we begin… out now!!!!!! Link in bio #SWBtheAlbum,” the singer announced the release of the project on his social media.

Laycon came into the limelight after the reality show.

Before featuring on the show, the singer had released some projects including ‘Who is Laycon?’, his extended play (EP).

Since winning the reality show, the ‘Fierce’ crooner has continued to pull the strings in the country’s entertainment industry with numerous projects as well as endorsement deals.

Download and Stream “Shall We Begin“.