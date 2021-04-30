How we will nail, send Baba Ijesha to jail – LASG

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government is considering four allegations to nail and send Yoruba actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha to jail over alleged defilement.

A Statement issued by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) on Friday said government is actively following up on the Baba Ijesha’s case.

“We are also in direct contact with the complainant with a view to providing the necessary support.

“We confirm that the duplicate case file has been forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice,” the statement said.

The government said four allegations were being considered against Baba Ijesha, one of which is sexual assault by penetration, an act under section 261 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 punishable by Life imprisonment.

Another allegation being considered is attempted sexual assault by penetration, which under section 262 of the Criminal law, is punishable by 14 years imprisonment.

The third allegation being considered is sexual assault, which under section 263 of the Criminal Law, is punishable by 3 years imprisonment.

The last allegation being considered is indecent treatment of a child. Under section 135 of the Criminal Law, it is punishable by 7 years imprisonment.

The government said it had absolute confidence in the criminal justice system, as well as social support structures in Lagos State in ensuring justice was served in this matter and most importantly, that the survivor received the relevant support on her journey towards healing.

“We therefore use this medium to reiterate Lagos State Government’s position of zero tolerance to all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and our firm commitment in ensuring justice for survivors,” the statement said.

Baba Ijesha was last week arrested by the Lagos State Police Command over alleged defilement of a minor.

He is currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos.