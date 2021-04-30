Gbenga Daniel meets with Tinubu Support Organisation

By Daniels Ekugo

Ex-Governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel on Friday met the South West leadership of Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) led by the Director-General Honourable Aminu Suleiman in the company of Honourable Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo in Lagos.

PM NEWS notes that the former governor of Ogun State recently decamped to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Honourable Aminu Suleiman in his opening remarks recounted his experience with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu whilst he was Governor of Lagos and a similar experience he had with Otunba Gbenga Daniel during the same period when he was Governor of Ogun State.

Though both excellencies were in different political parties at the time, he (Aminu) shared that the warmth both excellencies extended to him were exemplary and he cherished the moments greatly.

Whilst welcoming the team, OGD as fondly called by loyalists and associates made reference to the long-standing relationship between himself and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He commended the effort of Honourable Aminu Suleiman to have thrown his hat at pivoting the call and consultations for Asiwaju ahead of the 2023 Presidential elections.

Daniel equally mentioned that the nation’s unity is at this critical time second to none in the consideration of all.

According to him, the call for the Asiwaju presidency is a move in the right direction that will strengthen the unity of Nigeria. More so, worth the North as seen in Hon Aminu Suleiman championing such a course that ordinarily should have been a southern agenda and drive.

Thereafter, he pledged his commitments and support.