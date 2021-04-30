Davido premieres La La’s visuals featuring Ckay

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afropop star and DMW boss, David Adeleke, known as Davido, has delivered the official music video for the beautiful tune, “La La“, featuring CKay.

Taken off his latest album A Better Time, “La La” sees Davido flex his vocal ability on the mic to create a catchy love anthem.

Davido’s vocal tone is amplified by the CKay’s cadence and the pair’s unique sounds join together in perfect unison.

Talking about the video, Davido wrote:

“Creating this music video was an amazing experience, my whole career one thing I’ve always preached in my own words is “ We Rise by lifting others”! So in my own little way, meet some of my friends all having fun doing something we all enjoy!

Watch the video below: