CACOL bemoans spate of insecurity in Nigeria

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL has bemoaned the spate of insecurity in the country and call on the government to rise to the occasion and ensure the security of lives and properties of Nigerians.

In a release issued by its Director, Administration and Programmes, Tola Oresanwo on behalf of the organization’s Chairman, Mr Debo Adeniran he stated, “In the last couple of weeks the spate of insecurity in the land had been on the increase.

”We are daily been faced with gory sights of hapless Nigerian being either killed or kidnapped in various parts of the country”.

This week alone, there have been multiple attacks on lives and properties in the country which claimed at least 15 cops, five soldiers, and 20 civilians. This was apart from the killing of abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna, amongst other callousness freely exhibited by either terrorists or bandits in different parts of the country.

From all indications, it could be noticed that there is gross darkness in the land when it comes to the security of lives and properties in the country today. From the north to the east the story is the same. There is virtually no safe haven when it comes to security in the country today.

Since the unfortunate outbreak of insurgency in the country, which has since risen to astronomical level Nigerians of different hues and shades have expressed one form of disenchantment or the other as it concerns their fears over the state of helplessness and insecurity that have pervaded the land.

It is noteworthy that, many Nigerians including senators and governors have been calling on the President, to seek foreign help to put a stop to the ceaseless bloodshed and kidnappings nationwide.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, his Niger State counterpart, Sani Bello and Samuel Ortom of Benue State, in separate interviews, warned that insecurity in the country was getting out of control.

Meanwhile, the governors urged the Federal Government to act fast as 21 people were killed across the country.

The insecurity in Niger State was brought to the fore at the Senate on Tuesday as Senator Musa in his motion corroborated the governor’s statement, saying many communities in the state were under the control of Boko Haram.

He said, “About 42 communities across the two local government areas of Shiroro and Munya have so far fallen under the Boko Haram control with about 5,000 villagers already displaced in the last three days.

”They have kidnapped many and their wives seized from them and forcefully attached to Boko Haram members”.

“This is why CACOL, as a civil society organization is lending its voice to the call on the President who incidentally is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to fully take charge of the appalling security situation in the country.

”The primary responsibility of government is to secure the lives and properties of its citizens and the President cannot shy away from this responsibility.

”Nigeria’s security architecture should be rejigged and if need be, the President should not be too arrogant to seek foreign help to fight this seemingly insurmountable battle.

“The current security challenge being faced by the country, though sad and unfortunate, is one burden too heavy to bear by the people who are already confronted with dilapidated social infrastructures, power outage, low disposable income and corruption in high places.

”Therefore, it offers us another opportunity to refocus this nation and salvage it from its age-long path to perdition that makes its teeming population hibernate between hopelessness and disillusionment.

”Which will thereby jeopardize a fulfilment of its remarkable possibilities that should make it take its rightful place amongst nations.”