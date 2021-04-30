Burna Boy releases first song after Grammy award

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian music star, Burna Boy has released a new song, titled Kilometer.

The song, is BurnaBoy’s first solo single since he won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for Twice as Tall.

Kilometer was produced by Chopsticks.

Burna Boy who recently talked to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the meaning behind “Kilometre” explained the song is about the journey of his life in the music industry.

“It’s really me talking about how far I’ve come, I’ve come a long way. At the same time, just having fun with it.

“When the song drops, start running around, wherever you go. Just start running around It doesn’t need an explanation.

“We had a retreat beach house slash just paradise place in Ghana where I was working, and one just came off. That’s one of the ones that just came off from that. I actually, took it to the club that day. We got one.”

Though it’s his first solo offering of 2021, “Kilometre,” isn’t Burna Boy’s first track of the year.

In February, he teamed up with Becky G for “Rotate,” while he also recently featured on Justin Bieber’s “Loved by You,” off the pop star’s new album, Justice.

Before the song’s release, Nigerian-born UFC Champion, Kamaru Usman, had given fans a snippet of Burna Boy’s new hit on Instagram some days ago.

Listen to kilometer here.