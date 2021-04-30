Buhari re-appoints Runsewe, Coker, Thomas

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Otunba Segun Runsewe as Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), for another term of four years.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

He said the president also reappointed Mr Folorunso Coker, as Director-General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), and Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), for another term of four years each.

According to the presidential aide, the president also approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed as the Chief Executive Officer/Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria.

Ahmed was until his appointment, Director of Culture in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Bauchi State.