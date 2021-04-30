Barcelona coach Koeman handed two-game ban

Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, has been handed a two-game ban by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)’s Competition Committee.

This was additional to his being sent off during Barcelona’s 2-1 defeat at home to Granada.

This means the Dutchman will not be in the dugout for Barcelona’s next two LaLiga Santander games, which are away at Valencia and against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou.

However, he could appeal against the Competition Committee’s ruling.

“Koeman has been handed a suspension of two games due to an attitude of contempt or disregard for the referees, directors or sports authorities,” read the Competition Committee’s report, which was released on Friday.

Referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes sent off Koeman in the 66th minute of the game against Granada.

Thursday was the first time the Dutchman was sent off during a game since his arrival at Barcelona.

After Koeman’s sending off, it was his assistant, Alfred Schreuder, who took charge of the team in the dugout.

Alfred would also be in charge at the dugout for the two matches the head coach will remain suspended.