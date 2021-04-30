Air Peace makes history, lands in Anambra Airport

By Yunus Yusuf

Air Peace made history as the first airline to land its aircraft at the Anambra State International Passenger and Cargo Airport.

Its Media Executive Officer, Mr Stanley Olisa said in a statement in Lagos on Friday that Air Peace has added another first to its kitty.

Olisa said that the foremost airline deployed two of its aircraft- an Embraer 145 and a Boeing 737- for the demonstration flights to unveil the airport site in the Umuleri axis of the state.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for approving and enabling the project.

Onyema noted that the airport was one of the fastest airports to be approved even for a test flight.

“What we have here is the widest runway ever and could land a Boeing 777 and an Airbus 380.

“This is the first time an airport would be doing a test run with a Boeing 737. It used to be very small planes before,” he said.

The aviator said the airport would generate numerous jobs for Nigerians and significantly impact Nigeria’s economy.

The chairman said that the new Anambra Airport was an ambitious project initiated by Gov. Willie Obiano which has recorded impressive execution in 15 months.

NAN