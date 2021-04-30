Abiodun flags off rebuilding vital Atan-Agbara road

Olawale Jokotoye/Ota

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state on Thursday, flagged off the reconstruction of the 19km Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road, in Ado-Odo/Ota Council Area, with the promise to complete the project within 15 months.

Abiodun equally inaugurated the 10.25km Lusada Junction-Igbesa-Ogun Guangdong FTZ Road, undertaken via a Public-Private-Partnership.

He said that the roads when completed, would impact positively on the ease of doing business along the industrial corridor.

The governor said that his administration decided to embark on the reconstruction of the roads in order to give succour to the residents and industries along the axis notwithstanding that “it is a federal government road.”

He commended the federal government for the prompt approval of his request for the transfer of the rehabilitation, reconstruction and maintenance of the Atan-Lusada-Agbara road to the state government.

The governor added that his administration had constructed over 172 km of road and rehabilitated 120 km across the length and breadth of the state within two years.

He assured that his administration would ensure even development of all parts of the state.

He, however, stressed that roads leading to industrial areas and farm settlements in the state would be prioritised for rehabilitation to boost economic growth and development.

The governor, who urged the residents of the axis to take charge of the project, assured that it would offer them ample employment opportunities.

“No doubt, today’s twin event is part of our administration’s commitment to providing infrastructure in order to continue to open up our border communities.

“It is in fact a demonstration of our strategic and deliberate approach to reposition the industrial hubs in our dear state.

“No doubt, the Agbara Industrial Estate in the Ado-Odo/Ota council area which is one of the biggest industrial estates in Nigeria remains key to the development of our dear state.

“I am sure that when completed, it would go a long way in improving the ease of doing business and enhancing the quality of life and advancement of commerce in this axis in particular and the entire Ogun state in general,”the governor said.

In his remarks, Sen. Adamu Ailero, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, assured the Ogun State Government that the reconstruction work on Atan-Lusada-Agbara road would be included in the 2022 appropriation bill.

Ailero noted that the Dapo Abiodun-led administration had thought it wise to reconstruct the federal government road because of concern for the people of the state.

The Chairman, who assured Ogun state government of prompt reimbursement by the federal government upon completion, described the initiative as a symbol of good governance which must be appreciated.

“We’ll give the necessary support to ensure that this project is included in the 2022 budget

“This project is much more important to Ogun and by extension, Nigeria.

“I appreciate you for this initiative. It is a right step in the right direction for the benefit of the country.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Niyi Adebayo, lauded the governor “for taking the bold step to rehabilitate the industrial road.”.

He assured that his ministry would continue to collaborate with the state on areas of trade and investment.