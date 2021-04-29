Video: What Baba Ijesha told me when I visited him at Panti – Yomi Fabiyi

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Yoruba movie actor, Yomi Fabiyi has revealed what alleged minor rapist, Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha told him when he visited the accused in police custody.

Yomi in a video interview with GoldMyne TV said Baba Ijesha simply confessed to him that he inappropriately touched the girl.

He noted that Baba Ijesha did not say anything further.

The actor said he told Baba Ijesha while in custody that if the evidence proved he is guilty, it means he (Baba Ijesha) has disappointed him.

He revealed that Baba Ijesha responded, saying he should wait and see the video and that he (Baba Ijesha) did not have a lawyer.

According to Yomi, Baba Ijesha said nobody also has visited him while in custody except the governor of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association Of Nigeria (TAMPAN) in Lagos State.

The Yoruba movie actor has been at the receiving end of serious bashing after demanding caution in the alleged child molestation case against Baba Ijesha.