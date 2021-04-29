UEFA joins social media boycott weekend

Agency Report

European football ruling body UEFA will join English sports clubs and organisations on Friday in a boycott of the social media.

The boycott is to protest against hostility and racism, prevalent there.

UEFA said on Thursday it would stay silent across its platforms from Friday afternoon until Monday evening.

“There have been abuses both on the pitch and on social media.

“This is unacceptable and needs to be stopped, with the help of the public and legislative authorities and the social media giants,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.

“Allowing a culture of hatred to grow with impunity is dangerous, very dangerous, not only for football, but for society as a whole.

“We’ve had enough of these cowards who hide behind their anonymity to spew out their noxious ideologies,” Ceferin added.

In England, the Football Association, Premier League, clubs and other sports organisations will switch off their social media accounts in the same period.

They will also call on social media companies to take more action against discrimination and racism, and also urge for tighter legislation.

Germany clubs Hoffenheim and St Pauli Hamburg are among those from abroad who will join the boycott