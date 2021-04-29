Uber launches Uber Connect, UberX Hourly in Nigeria

Uber has announced plans to launch the Uber Connect and Uber Hourly which will be available in Nigeria in the next few months.

The American technology company in a bid to ensure they build products that will help provide riders and earners with everyday solutions and earning opportunities ss cities slowly lift restrictions, made the announcement at the Go Get global consumer virtual event.

Tope Akinwumi, Uber’s country manager for Nigeria explains: “We want to bring innovations designed to help people get anywhere and get anything as cities start to move again. As we want to show our commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians, and more importantly, unlocking access to earning opportunities for drivers, we believe this announcement is a step in the right direction.”

On-demand, point-to-point trips

Hourly is an alternative to on-demand, point-to-point trips that will provide riders added convenience with no need to re-book their ride.

From a trip from the office to the pharmacy to the supermarket to home, riders can use their time as they wish without having to request multiple one-way trips with different drivers when running an errand or getting things done.

“Hourly already launched in several cities around the world including Dar es Salaam and based on those insights and the warm reception from both riders and drivers, we’re excited to bring this to Nigeria.

“We built this feature for those moments when you anticipate you’ll need extra time getting things done, and so drivers can access a meaningful earnings opportunity while “locking in” an upfront time frame for the service provided,” said Akinwumi.

A quick and affordable way to send packages

Uber Connect can help communities stay connected during the health crisis. Leveraging Uber’s logistics technology and network, Uber Connect provides people with a quick and affordable way to send packages to friends and family using the Uber app.

“The agility of our platform allows us to quickly adapt our products to meet the evolving needs of communities impacted by the health crisis while experimenting with new revenue streams and earning opportunities for drivers,” Akinwumi explained.

Uber Connect is already available in Ghana, South Africa and Kenya, including other countries across the globe.

Providing a trusted solution to ensure riders can run errands and send packages affordably while introducing unique and flexible economic opportunities for drivers will not only support a struggling economy, but create opportunity for growth, both now and in the future.