Sex for roles becoming norm in Nollywood – Mr Macaroni

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Instagram comedian, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, has addressed the prevalent sex for roles culture in the creative industries, especially in Nollywood.

Claims of sex for roles in Nollywood have been on for years with victims refusing to publicly call out their assaulters for fear of being blacklisted in the industry.

In a series of tweets shared on Wednesday, the actor said sex for role acts by influencers in the industry has gone for so long making some great talents who refused the offer to be struggling.

He wrote “This is a perfect time to speak and appeal to the conscience of those in the industry who will never give opportunity to upcoming artists until they sleep with them or collect money from them. Make una dey fear God!!!”

“Open your paynt…. those before you did it ooo. If you want to help your career.. come and suck me” Where is our humanity? This has gone on for so long and it has even become a norm. You will see great Talents struggling simply because they refused to “suck.”

“This isn’t peculiar to the entertainment industry alone. Schools, Banks, Hospitals… these acts are common everywhere. It is totally unfair and wicked. Stop taking advantage of people who are only trying to fulfill their dreams. Have some decency!!! We must do better!!!,” Macaroni added.

This is a perfect time to speak and appeal to the conscience of those in the industry who will never give opportunity to upcoming artists until they sleep with them or collect money from them. Make una dey fear God!!! — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) April 28, 2021

“ open your paynt…. those before you did it ooo. If you want to help your career.. come and suck me”

Where is our humanity?

This has gone on for so long and it has even become a norm. You will see great Talents struggling simply because they refused to “suck” — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) April 28, 2021

This isn’t peculiar to the entertainment industry alone. Schools, Banks, Hospitals… these acts are common everywhere. It is totally unfair and wicked. Stop taking advantage of people who are only trying to fulfill their dreams. Have some decency!!! We must do better!!! — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) April 28, 2021

Macaroni’s reaction comes in the wake of reaction from many celebrities on the recent sexual assault allegations levied against Nollywood actor Olarenwaju James popularly known as Baba Ijesha.

Baba Ijesha was arrested a few weeks back for molesting a minor. He reportedly confessed to his crimes.

In 2020, Nollywood actress Sylvia Oluchi accused veteran film producer Lancelot Imasuen of sexual harassment on a film location in 2008.

Imasuen later denied all allegations insisting his wife joined him on set which made it difficult for the alleged incident to have happened.