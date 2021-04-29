Sanwo-Olu advises parents on children’s mental health

Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the wife of the Lagos State Governor, has advised parents to be mindful of their children’s mental health.

Speaking yesterday at the flag-off of Orunsii WellCare Foundation’s Mental Health Awareness, Destigmatization and Enlightenment (MHADE) project at Adeyemi Bero Hall, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwoolu said the effect of the lockdown during the COVID 19 pandemic has affected the mental health of some people especially the children and this could have a long term psychological effect on them in future if it’s not properly handled.

While appreciating Dr. Adetokunbo Fabanwo-led Orunsii Foundation for the initiative, Sanwo-Olu advised the volunteer group that will be going round the five Local government in Alimosho for data gathering to ensure diligence, because their role is very crucial “this will help reduce stigma, educate the public and identify problems associated with mental health”.

Earlier, a Constant Psychiatrist, Dr Yinka Jibuno educated those present on ‘Mental health as a global pandemic’; other contributors are Hon. Commissioner for health Lagos State represented by Dr Rasheed Kolade, Chairman Health service commission, Dr(Mrs) Atinuke Onayiga, Special Adviser, Office of Sustainable Development Goals,(SDG), Mrs Solape Hammond, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Social Welfare and Development (MSWD), Dr Olugbenga Aina and Mrs Abosede George from the office of the sustainable goals.