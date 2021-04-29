Reno Omokri: Father Mbaka author of confusion

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has called on the Catholic Church to defrock Father Mbaka for being an author of confusion.

Reno on Thursday in a Twitter post faulted the catholic priest for calling on President Buhari to resign or be impeached after calling him (Buhari) a saviour in 2015.

According to the spokesperson of former President Goodluck Jonatan, Mbaka should rather resign instead of Buhari.

“If anybody should resign between Mbaka and Buhari it should be Mbaka. Mbaka said God told him Buhari was the saviour in 2015. Google it. Now, he is asking him to resign. Read Scripture. God is very clear. “God is not the author of confusion.”-1 Corinthians 14:33

” A man of God should not speak from both sides of the mouth.

“How could God have told Mbaka Buhari is the saviour in 2015, and now God is telling him another thing in 2021?

“This same man falsely accused then President Goodluck Jonathan of attempting to assassinate him”, Reno said.

Father Mbaka has been underfire for making a U-turn on President Muhammadu Buhari after previously supporting the president.