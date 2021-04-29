Rapper Vict0ny: Fans raise $50,000 for surgery

By Taiwo Okanlawon

A Gofundme account has been created to solicit funds for fast-rising rapper Anthony Ebuka popularly known as Vict0ny, who was involved in a car crash.

The 19-year-old rapper is currently placed in the Intensive Care Unit after the accident which occurred on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

The singer and his friends were returning from music star Oxlade’s birthday party.

According to talent manager, Dafe, one of the singer’s associates in the car died on the spot.

However, a Gofundme account which was set up by one Dami O. in Toronto is targeting $50,000 needed for his surgery and post-surgery.

At the time of publishing this article, $5,268 had been raised.

Celebrities and friends of the up-and-coming rapper have taken to their social media pages, to appeal for support from well-meaning Nigerians.

Vict0ny is a fast-rising rapper signed to MainlandBlockParty, owned by Tobi Mohammed also known as Alhaji Popping.

The student of Imo State University released his EP, Saturn, in 2020.