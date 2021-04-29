Cristiano Ronaldo rape accuser demands his 2 years salary

Former model Kathryn Mayorga who accused Cristiano Ronaldo of rape is claiming for £56million in damages.

Mayorga accused Ronaldo of sexually assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel room after meeting on a night out in 2009 when she was 25.

Ronaldo vehemently denies the allegation.

However, newly-released court documents showed that Mayorga wants £18m for “past pain and suffering”, £18m for “future pain and suffering” and £18m in punitive damages, the Mirror reports.

The 37-year-old’s expenses rack up to £1.4m.

That includes legal fees of £1.1m.

And it means the grand total is a whopping £56.5m – equal to two years of the Juventus star’s salary.

In 2010, Ms Mayorga accepted $375,000 – £270,000 – as part of an out-of-court non-disclosure settlement.

But three years ago, Ms Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit in Las Vegas saying she had been “mentally incapacitated” when she agreed to it.

And she claims she signed it under duress.

