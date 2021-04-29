Nigerians mock Father Mbaka as he makes U-turn on Buhari

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerians have mocked Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka after he renounced support for President Muhammadu Buhari and said the president should resign.

The cleric said the president should resign over the high level of insecurity in the country.

This contrasted with the cleric’s previous stance ahead of the 2019 general election when he supported the president’s re-election.

However, the cleric has made a U-turn now, withdrawing his previous support.

This shift has angered Nigerians.

The cleric in a video now viral said God asked him to withdraw his support and asked that the president either resign or lawmakers impeach him.

Rev Mbaka questioned why President Buhari has remained silent amidst insecurity and killing around the country.

“Let me tell you; if it is in a civilized country, by now, President Buhari would have resigned with what is happening.”

“Nigerians are crying because there’s no security in the country, the House of Representatives should impeach the president if he doesn’t want to resign.”

However, Nigerians have taken to social media platforms, Twitter to react to the cleric’s statement.

Many commenters jeered at the cleric for his volte-face.

BREAKING: Fr Mbaka makes U-turn, calls for Buhari's impeachment. Lol, y’all think our wailings on Twitter have no effects? Has it been up to 3 days since we dragged Mbaka & Pastor Adeboye? APPLY WHAT?😂 — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) April 29, 2021

The u-turn of Fr Mbaka has no effect as far as am concerned. Is that enough for PMB to step down? The deed has been done already. This is just a big lesson to everyone who just recommends people without indepth analysis. Not only Buhari failed but also those who sold him to NIG. — OllyKween (@olathrives) April 29, 2021

Was it really God that spoke to Fr. Mbaka in the first place? This type of U-turn is so shameful and to see the brainwashed multitudes shouting and cheering. Religion, our biggest undoing. pic.twitter.com/iyJms9QCw5 — Onyedika Agbo (@OnyedikaAgbo) April 29, 2021

"Buhari means well, Buhari is a good man, Buhari is God-sent for this country" ~ ~ Fr Mbaka (in 2016) So, Fr Mbaka U-turn today is unacceptable. — Otaigbe Imadegbelo (@Imudia_se2) April 29, 2021

"Fr Mbaka" If the Lord can make u-turn on Saul the anointed King. Is it now Bubu that cannot suffer reverse.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OsrKbHQN68 — CHINEDU OKORE (@iamCHINEDUOKORE) April 29, 2021

Fr. Mbaka misled his followers to vote for buhari as the messiah God sent to Nigeria and he prophesied that hope uzodinjo will emerge as governor of Imo State and since the duo refused to pick his calls, he makes a u-turn to bless Nnamdi kanu and calls for buhari's impeachment 😃 pic.twitter.com/oTH2EtUq4t — Nikkyann (@annnikkym) April 29, 2021

Make una no too blame about Fr Mbaka for the U-turn, after all, Samuel first anoint Saul, before Saul cast. — Uncle Mark™ (@iamUncleMark) April 29, 2021

Father Mbaka makes u-turn calls for Buhari impeachment.

Someone that openly said Buhari is the Messiah to save Nigeria . Is God now The author of confusion?

Anyways, Welcome to the wailing club.

Its Pastor Tunde Bakare's turn to chop dragging. We're gradually getting there pic.twitter.com/UV3lq29qMy — Kingsley uba dike (@uba_dike) April 29, 2021