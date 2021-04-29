Home Nigeria News Nigerians mock Father Mbaka as he makes U-turn on Buhari

Nigerians mock Father Mbaka as he makes U-turn on Buhari

By
Muhamin Olowoporoku
-
Father Mbaka and President Muhammadu Buhari
Father Mbaka and President Muhammadu Buhari
Father Mbaka and President Muhammadu Buhari
Father Mbaka and President Muhammadu Buhari

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerians have mocked Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka after he renounced support for President Muhammadu Buhari and said the president should resign.

The cleric said the president should resign over the high level of insecurity in the country.

This contrasted with the cleric’s previous stance ahead of the 2019 general election when he supported the president’s re-election.

However, the cleric has made a U-turn now, withdrawing his previous support.

This shift has angered Nigerians.

The cleric in a video now viral said God asked him to withdraw his support and asked that the president either resign or lawmakers impeach him.

Rev Mbaka questioned why President Buhari has remained silent amidst insecurity and killing around the country.

“Let me tell you; if it is in a civilized country, by now, President Buhari would have resigned with what is happening.”

“Nigerians are crying because there’s no security in the country, the House of Representatives should impeach the president if he doesn’t want to resign.”

However, Nigerians have taken to social media platforms, Twitter to react to the cleric’s statement.

Many commenters jeered at the cleric for his volte-face.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

  1. Buhari has been a clueless and incompetent person. He failed as a Federal Commissioner, failed as a Military Governor of Northeast, failed as head of state, failed as petroleum trust fund chairman. We all know especially those of us that reads, researches and pay attention to history. IBB realized that Buhari was a deadwood and he just shoved him aside in 1985. One of our problems is that our people do not read or research. I was 2 years old when Buhari pushed Shagari out but I still research stuff on my own.. History will never forgive Tinunbu, Akande, Aregbesola, Fashola and Oba Akiolu for foisting this Neanderthal on a Nation that was beginning to move forward.

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© All rights reserved PMNEWSNIGERIA
Skip to toolbar