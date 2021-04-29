‘Nigeria is not a place to raise kids’ – Actress Ruth Kadiri

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Actress Ruth Kadiri has joined the long list of Nollywood actresses to react to the reports that her colleague Baba Ijesha would be released from police detention.

The actor was arrested about a week ago by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl about 7 years ago.

The teenager is the foster daughter of popular Nigerian comedian, Princess.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the actress urged parents to be guarded as the country is not a safe place to raise children.

According to her, in Nigeria, children have no rights, no laws are guiding them.

“In Nigeria, children have no rights, there are no laws guiding them. This is no place to raise your kids. Even the people in power, some of them are pedophiles. Keep your young ones safe. Be guarded,” she wrote.

A source at the Lagos State Police Command had revealed that the alleged child molester would be granted bail soon.

According to the source, because of the ongoing JUSUN strike, the actor cannot be detained indefinitely without trial.

Interestingly the source also shared some suspicion in the allegations levelled against the actor.

“Regarding this new case, the CCTV footage has been assessed and nowhere was it captured that Baba Ijesha defiled her. The footage only showed him touching the victim’s body, but it never showed him having any sexual intercourse with the girl. The girl also confirmed the same thing,” the source said.