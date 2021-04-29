Mike Adenuga clocks 68, Orji Kalu extols entrepreneurship

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the Founder and Chairman of Globalcom (Glo), Otunba Mike Adenuga on his 68th birthday.

Kalu, in his goodwill message on Thursday, commended Adenuga and described him as an age-long friend.

The former governor of Abia acknowledged Adenuga’s contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

While appreciating Adenuga’s entrepreneurship, Kalu stressed that the business mogul, through hardwork, perseverance and consistency built a robust business empire.

“I am delighted to convey my warm greetings to the founder of Globacom Ltd as he clocks 68.

“The celebrant is a household name beyond the shores of Africa, in view of his outstanding and robust contributions to sustainable development across Africa.

“Adenuga has carved a niche for himself in all facets of life.

“He deserves to be celebrated today and always as a successful business mogul and philanthropist of repute,’’ Kalu said.

Kalu urged Adenuga to sustain his good works in all endeavours and prayed God to grant him longer life