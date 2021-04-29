Mbaka drops bombshell: ‘Buhari should resign now’

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Fr Ejike Mbaka says President Muhammadu Buhari should resign now following widespread of insecurity in the country.

He said if it was in a sane society, Buhari should have resigned by now and later put it specifically that the president should honourably resign.

Speaking in Enugu during a sermon, Mbaka said “If it is in a civilized country, by now, President Buhari will resign. Quote me anywhere and let the whole world hear it. By now, with what is happening, President Buhari should honourably resign.”

Mbaka said Nigerians were crying because they did not have a shepherd, adding that all those who would fight what he was saying now would eventually suffer the rot.

“If you can’t do it, either you resign or you be changed. A good coach cannot watch his team defeated when he has players sitting watching on the bench. Either Buhari resigns by himself or he will be impeached,” he added.

According to Mbaka, his statement was too mysterious and supernatural, saying that he knew people would begin to fight it, adding that the chief security officer consulting on lives in the country would be sitting down not making any comment.

He lamented that gunmen were attacking everybody without anything being done about it.

Mbaka added: “Why are you crying Nigerian youths? As I said, overseas has become a dumping ground for our ingenious youths. Young doctors, lawyers, running away from Nigeria? Countries we are better than.

“What is the matter? Nigerians are crying, why? Because there is no security in this country. House of Reps and the Senate should impeach the President if he doesn’t want to resign.”

Mbaka stated that if the members of these two houses did not want to impeach him and they want to begin to fight Mbaka, something worse than what they ever imagined would happen to the members of the Senate and members of the house of Representatives, warning that disaster is coming.

According to Mbaka, until the government of this country find something useful for the youths, they are going to face disaster.

He said a time is coming “when, if you are asked to be a governor, senator, house of a representative member, you will begin to run because I’m trying to tell you that we cannot continue like this.”

Mbaka stated that the leaders have made the youths suffer, and that it was time for the civilians to make the leaders suffer, adding that “enough of this rubbish, most of the reasons why you come here for prayers are not prayer projects, these are things government should supply.

“To feed, pay for house rent, even to import products from abroad, taxation has doubled, the international community cannot come to Nigeria to invest anymore. Are we living or dying?”

Mbaka said God is angry with the nation’s leaders, from Buhari to the last, as they have failed God.