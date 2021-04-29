Lawan, Mala Buni head to Kano, Sokoto on condolence visit

The Senate President and Yobe State Governor, on Thursday, paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Ahmad Lawan and Governor Mai Mala Buni on Thursday morning departed Abuja for Kano to condole with the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on the death of his mother, Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero.

Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero, also the mother of Emir of Bichi, Basiru Ado Bayero, died on Saturday.

They will also visit Sokoto to commiserate with the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba also over the demise of his mother, Hajiya Aishatu Ahmadu Bello.

Hajiya Aishatu who died on Friday was the second daughter of the late Premier of the defunct Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sadauna of Sokoto.

The Senate President is also being accompanied on the trip by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, Senator Danjuma Goje, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, Senator Sahabi Ya’u and Senator Abdullahi Gumel.

They are expected to return to Abuja today.