Kolawole Ajeyemi gives update on Toyin Abraham’s health

Kolawole Ajeyemi, the husband of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, has given an update on the health status of his wife.

Iyabo Ojo had earlier announced that Toyin Abraham has not been in the best health condition.

She however called on fans to pray for her friend Toyin.

“Get well soon aburo mi in whom I’m well pleased, Love you pieces ❤ @toyin_abraham you are healed, please a little prayer for her,” Iyabo stated.

However, Toyin Abraham’s hubby Kolawole has now confirmed that the actress is now in a good condition.

He also thanked everyone who had shown concern about Toyin Abraham’s health.

“She’s fine now @toyin_abraham Thanks,” Kolawole Ajeyemi wrote on Instagram.