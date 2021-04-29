JUST IN: 11 herdsmen arrested for banditry in Oyo

Agency Report

Eleven bandits, all Bororo Fulani herdsmen have been arrested in Oyo by operatives of Oyo State Security Network Agency.

The arrested bandits mounted illegal roadblocks early on Thursday morning.

According to the Commandant of the agency, Col Olayinka Olayanju (Rtd), six of the bandits were arrested at Kajola local government area.

Five others were arrested in Saki East local government area.

Olayanju said in a press release: “They were arrested in separate incidents following encounters at two illegally mounted road blocks.

“They tried to escape from the scene but were given hot pursuit by the operatives as they tried to evade arrest.

“We are still on the trail of others who managed to escape from the scene.

“The bandits namely Awali Atine, Ibrahim Abu, Shuaib Balau, Ibrahim Musa, Abdullah Masika and Umar Aliu Masika.

“All six arrested were of Bororo Fulani ethnic group”.

“They were arrested along Okeho-Ilua and Okeho – Iseyin road at about 4am on Thursday, 29 April 2021.

“The bandits whose modus operandi is to pretend as herdsmen in the day and violently robbed innocent passengers on the highways at night were caught with 183 cows, weapons and a total sum of N268, 470.00.

“They have been handed over to the Nigeria Police Okeho Divisional HQ alongside the 183 herds, weapons and money found in their possession for further investigation.

“Those with necessary information that could help law enforcement agencies in their investigation are please enjoined to cooperate and report to the nearest police authority for proper investigation.

“In another development, five bandits were equally arrested in Saki East and handed over to the DPO in the area.”

Oyo State Security Network Agency comprises Amotekun Corps, Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN).

F