Insecurity: Buhari needs foreign help – Peter Obi

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to seek foreign help to solve insecurity issues in Nigeria.

He stated this on Twitter in reaction to the heightened insecurity plaguing the country.

According to him, the nation is fast becoming a failed state and it’s high time a solution is found.

Obi urged Nigerians to come together irrespective of party affiliations to tackle insecurity, poverty and unemployment ravaging the nation.

“We cannot allow the downward spiral to continue. The government should also urgently seek foreign help.

“All Nigerians, irrespective of party and other affiliations, should immediately join hands to tackle the spectre of insecurity, poverty and unemployment that are now ruling and ruining our dear country. We are fast becoming a failed state.”

