FG declares Monday public holiday for Workers’ Day

The Federal Government has declared Monday, 3 May as public holiday to mark the annual International Workers’ Day.

The May Day falls on Saturday 1 May.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, minister for interior made the announcement for the Federal Government.

He congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the celebration of Workers’ Day this year.

The minister also commended them for their patience, understanding and support in driving the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari regime.

Aregbesola in a statement released by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaibu Belgore, called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian workers and the labour unions.

The minister said that the challenges of the moment will soon be over as the government is committed to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

He said the government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country.

Aregbesola wished all Nigerian workers a peaceful May Day celebration.