Faculty nominates Lagos council boss for award

The Faculty of Education of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has nominated Hon. Tajudeen Ajide, the Chairman of Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos, for a ‘Developmental Leadership Award’.

Representatives of the faculty, led by Mr. Tayo Subair, met with the council chairman, on Wednesday, in Lagos.

Others in the entourage are Dr. Adetunji Akeem; Dr. Adebakin Azeez; Dr. Ayo Adeleke; and Dr. Iyabode Akande.

Subair, while at the site of the 100-bed hospital the council has just built, praised the chairman for the various infrastructure projects undertaken so far by him.

“This is what leadership should entail”, Subair said.

“It is not about siphoning money; it is not about embezzlement. It is about what you can do as a leader to better the lot of the people around you. I am actually impressed.”

Moreover, the faculty in a letter signed by its dean Professor Bonke Omoteso, stated Ajide’s competence included criteria for his nomination for the award.

“Having realized your (Ajide) undaunted disposition to quality, competence, and dynamism in your chosen and divine administrative career, which is steadily translating into growth and development of humanity around you and far beyond, the faculty has decided to confer on you the ‘Developmental Leadership Award’.”

The local government has led an ambitious regeneration in infrastructure, sanitation, and equally improved security.