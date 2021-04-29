EFCC nabs 33 Yahoo Yahoo boys in Abeokuta

By Abankula

Thirty-three internet fraud suspects, also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’ have been arrested in Abeokuta, Ogun State by EFCC operatives.

The suspects were apprehended at Adigbe, Oloke, Ibara Housing Estate Extension and Idi Ori areas of the city.

According to EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren, the arrests followed actionable intelligence earlier received on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects are Sodiq Kotoye, Lawal Sofiu Temitope, Abiola Gabriel Oladimeji, Olufowobi Adeniyi, Lateef Taiwo, Oyebasi Damilola, Oluwatoyin Awonuga, Akinbode Azeez, Kayode Victor an, Sulaimon Abdulahi.

Other suspects arrested include Adekona Tolani, Babatunde Rotimi, Oduwole Olatokunbo, Fatai Habeeb, Fashola Pelumi, Obitokun Olugbade, Atewojaye Oluwadamilare, Fawaz Calfos, , Obadina Tobi Godfrey, Eugushi Mumuni, Ehis Hopkins, Kolawole Bankole, Balogun Toheeb.

Others are: Alaka Ismail, Adebowale Babatunde, Yusuf Ajibola, Adeoye Hammed, Omolayo Odutola, Musabaudeen Azeez Ayomide, Anifowoshe Babamide, Habeeb Ibrahim, Oladimeji Odunayo, Opatola Malik Sunday,

Items recovered from them include eighteen cars, mobile phones, laptops and several incriminating documents.

They will soon be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded, Uwujaren said.

On Tuesday, the EFCC also announced the arrest of 18 Yahoo Yahoo Boys in the Lekki area of Lagos.