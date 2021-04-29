DJ Khaled set to drop 12th studio album “Khaled Khaled”

By Taiwo Okanlawon

DJ Khaled has unveiled the star-studded tracklist for his twelfth studio album ‘Khaled Khaled’ which is set to drop 30 April.

The 45-year-old made the announcement on Instagram, sharing the album’s cover which features a photo of him with his two sons, Asahd and Aalam who are the executive producers of the album.

The 13-song album teases two tracks featuring Drake (“Greece” and “Popstar”). H.E.R. with Migos-assisted track “We Going Crazy” and “I Can Have It All” alongside Bryson Tiller and Meek Mill. Bounty Killer and Buju Banton hopped on “Where I Come From” with Capleton and Barrington Levy.

In “Sorry Not Sorry,” Khaled brings together Jay-Z, Nas, and James Fauntleroy & Harmonies by the Hive.

See the full tracklist below.

Speaking about the album which he described as gift to the world, Khaled: “This is my name. This is my legacy. This my COVER. Time to bring MORE LIGHT.

“I have a gift for the world. I can’t wait to share it with you. Let’s talk tomorrow, are you available??”

Khaled Khaled will be out on Friday, April 30 which is set to be released through We the Best Music, Epic Records, and Roc Nation.