COVID-19: Pathetic India sets new world record

Agency Report

India set a new world record in daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with more than 379,459 announced by the Health Ministry.

In addition, 3,645 died as a result of the disease, the ministry said.

The total number of infections has risen to 18,368,096 in the world’s second most populous nation.

In addition, a total of more than 204,000 people have died in connection with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the World Health Organisation, 38 per cent of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide recently were from India.

As India ramped up vaccination of all adults, the United States has announced some assistance worth $100 million.

The aid comes in form of supplies of much needed items to cope with the surge.

According to the White House, the supplies, which will begin arriving on Thursday and continue into next week, include 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks and 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, the statement said.

The United States also has redirected its own order of AstraZeneca (AZN.L) manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the White House.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States when our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need,” the White House said in a fact sheet outlining the aid.