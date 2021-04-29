COVID-19: Germany to fly oxygen supplies to India

Germany’s Air Force said it is preparing to fly medical and oxygen supplies to India, where medicines and equipment are running short amid a devastating wave of COVID-19 cases.

The Luftwaffe is to fly medical supplies on Saturday, the German Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Two A400M cargo aircraft will also transport an oxygen production plant in the coming week.

There are also plans for 16 paramedics to set up the plant and provide instructions about its use.

Some 120 ventilators are to be flown to India on the first flight on Saturday, as announced earlier by the Health Ministry.