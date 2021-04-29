Buhari will be impeached if insecurity continues – Lawmaker

A lawmaker, Dachung Bagos has said the National Assembly would consider impeaching President Muhammadu Buhari if insecurity persists.

Bagos who is representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives said the National Assembly would consider impeaching Buhari if the Executive does not act on its security resolutions.

He stated this on Thursday morning during an interview on Channels Television’s Breakfast Programme, Sunrise Daily.

The lawmaker during the TV programme said impeachment processes will be initiated if the summit’s resolutions are not acted upon by the Executive after some months.

“If nothing is done by the Executive after this last resort then we call for the impeachment of the president.

“We have the power to impeach the president if he can no longer secure the lives and properties of Nigerians”, he said.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday inaugurated a 40-man committee to find a solution to the country’s security challenges.

The Committee is set to hold a four-day security summit in May.