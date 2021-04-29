Buhari to Gov. Ortom: You are a disappointment

By Abankula

President Muhammadu Buhari has tongue-lashed Benue governor Samuel Ortom, over Ortom’s recent statement blaming him for the killings in the state.

Ortom also said Nigeria has degenerated into a banana republic under Buhari’s watch. A banana republic is usually a politically unstable country, dependent on few exports, including banana, for survival,

Buhari made his mind known in a statement released by spokesman Garba Shehu.

The statement was titled: “GOVERNOR ORTOM ONLY SEES THE PROBLEMS OF OTHERS, HE DOESN’T SEE HIS OWN”.

Shehu did the unusual in the statement by reporting Buhari almost verbatim.

Buhari expressed disappointment and sadness to hear Samuel Ortom make a litany of accusations against his person and his government of following the recent unfortunate incidents in the state.

While he expressed his condolences to the families of the dead, Buhari called for further collaboration by the states with security agencies to curb the recurring violence.

“No responsible government takes pleasure in such events as the killing of the military and that of innocent citizens taking refuge in an Internally Displaced People’s camp”, Buhari said.

He said ” he is deeply pained by the terrible acts of violence happening not only in Benue State but also in other parts of the country and expects that the law enforcement agencies will go to every possible extent to catch the perpetrators of these heinous acts and bring them to justice.

Buhari said the lives of fellow citizens should not be desecrated by deploying them in political diatribe which unfortunately appeared to be the intent of the string of emotional attacks and blame laid at his doors for those killings by Governor Ortom.

Buhari said he took an oath to defend the life and property of every citizen, a duty he takes seriously and is committed to ensuring.

“Those citizens regardless of their affiliations, who either incite, sponsor or are proven to be abettors of these atrocities will face the law squarely and be answerable for their crimes against our fellow citizens and nation.

President Buhari stressed that the strength of our country lies in our diversity in faith, culture, and traditions.

He said attempts to sharpen the divide between northern and southern Nigeria, between Muslims and Christians, and between communities that have coexisted for centuries should be frowned upon and resisted.

“As Nigerians, we accuse colonial rulers of the policy of divide and rule. Today, it is our own leaders who put region against region, religion against religion, ethnic group against ethnic group and community against community.

“The future of Benue State and indeed that of the entire country lies in harmony and the respect for law, order, and the constitution. It is the only way to achieve progress and development.

Buhari said while he will continue to keep security, police and the armed forces on their toes to be on top of their act in troubled parts of the country, the situation in the states will greatly be helped by everyone working together because that is the foundation on which progress and prosperity can be achieved.

“Benue under the Ortom administration ought to cooperate with the Federal Government in the implementation of a number of national strategies programs in addressing underlying issues militating against peace, progress and development.

“This can still get done when the interest of the people is placed above all other interests. A government voted into office by the people, should treat the people as its masters and not as its servants”.