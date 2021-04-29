Baba Ijesha: Confessional video out, petitioners move to block release

A video in which the Yoruba actor Baba Ijesha admitted sexually abusing a 14 year-old girl has been released and has gone viral.

The video was made available by Nollywood diva Iyabo Ojo, who has been waging a relentless campaign to ensure that justice is done.

#WATCH: Iyabo Ojo releases video of Baba Ijesha’s interrogation and confession pic.twitter.com/7K7YUvcQxj — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) April 29, 2021

The release of the video coincided with signature-gathering moves by Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation to a a petition against the release of the Yoruba actor, whose real name is Olanrewaju Omiyinka.

About 1,930 Nigerians have signed the petition. The foundation said it is targeting 2,500 signatories, after the initial target of 1,500 was quickly met.

The actor was arrested last week after he was reported to have molested a 14 year-old girl, from the age of seven.

Muyiwa Adejobi, Lagos State Police PPRO in a statement said that there was substantial evidence against the actor as he was caught in the act by CCTV.

However, Punch quoting top police sources reports that the actor may be released on Friday.

The source said due to the ongoing strike by members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, courts had ceased from sitting and the suspect could not be detained indefinitely without trial.

Here is a link to the petition against releasing the movie star. Petition