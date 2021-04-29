11 states report 81 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

By Abujah Racheal

Active COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased to 9,972 on Wednesday with 81 additional cases logged by 11 states.

The NCDC said the new infections raised the total caseload to 164,993, out of 1,912,628 million tests.

“Lagos has the highest figure on Wednesday with 26 new cases followed by Enugu and Ogun with 13 and 8 new cases respectively,” it stated .

NCDC also reported no death in the past 24 hours. Only two deaths were recorded in 15 days.

Death toll thus remained at 2,063.

Nine people were discharged on Wednesday after testing negative to the virus, taking recoveries to 155,021.

Breakdown of 81 new cases

Lagos-26

Enugu-13

Ogun-8

Rivers-6

Kano-6

Kaduna-5

Plateau-5

Akwa Ibom-4

Delta-3

FCT-3

Edo-2

164,993 confirmed

155,021 discharged

2,063 deaths