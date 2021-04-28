University of Abuja not attacked by bandits – FCT Police

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has debunked reports circulating online that bandits attacked the University of Abuja.

The command dispelled the rumors in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to debunk the viral message in some sections of the social media purporting that the ‘University of Abuja has been attacked by bandits, the statement read.

“The Command wishes to state categorically that there is no record of such incident as at 2200hrs of Tuesday 27th April 2021, hence, members of the public are enjoined to disregard the message which is not only mischievous but intended to cause tension amongst residents.

Bala Ciroma, the Commissioner of Police also ordered uninterrupted patrols around schools within the FCT, the statement revealed.

The commissioner urged residents to remain calm, law-abiding and verify every information they receive to avoid panic.

The PPRO urged residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress to the command through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883.

She said the conduct of Police Officers, could be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) through a mobile number of 09022222352