U-13 JOF Kids Cup: Organisers announce mouth-watering cash prizes

JOF Nigeria Limited, the organizers of the U-13 JOF Kids Cup said the winner of this year’s edition will go home with the sum of N300, 000 as the cash prize alongside a giant trophy.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOF Nigeria Limited, the sponsor of the tournament, Dr. Olusegun Olugboyegun, stated this in a press conference on Tuesday.

The CEO, who was represented at the press conference by the company’s Director of Strategic Support Services, Adeyinka Adetunji, said the runners-up would get N200, 000 while the third-placed team will smile home with N150, 000. The fourth-placed team will also earn the sum of N100, 000.

“In addition to the trophy and cash prizes, we have also made provisions for some gift for the individual players who have distinguished themselves during the tournament,” he said.

He added that “in JOF Nigeria Limited, we believe we have a duty to encourage, support, and project this type of competitions and other constructive youth events in our country.”

However, this year’s edition started on the 27th of Febuary and will end on the 2nd of May.

This means the final match of the competition for this year will be played on Sunday.

Ayo Babes of Ajeromi will clash with Junior Arsenal at the final scheduled to take place at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos.

The match will be played by 3pm.