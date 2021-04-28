Stan Kroenke: I am not selling Arsenal

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has insisted that he is not selling any stake in the Premier League club and will not entertain any offer.

This is amidst talk of a potential takeover by Swedish billionaire Daniel Ek, co-founder, and CEO of music streaming service Spotify.

The billionaire alongside three Arsenal’s legendary ‘Invincibles’ Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, and Patrick Vieira are working together to purchase the club from Kroenke.

The American, however, remains committed to the North London club as Josh Kroenke, a director at the club, told staff that they would not consider any sale.

A public statement from the owners released by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) affirmed Josh’s claims.

The statement read: “In recent days we have noted media speculation regarding a potential takeover bid for Arsenal Football Club,” the Kroenke said. “We remain 100 percent committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club.

“We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer.

“Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this.”