Shortlist in African Human Rights Essay Competition today, 20 make longlist

The shortlist of essayists participating in the African Human Rights Essay Competition will be announced today, 28 April, the organisers said.

Twenty essayists from across Africa made the longlist, according to a statement by Wole Adedoyin.

The longlist was selected from more than fifty English-language submissions. The selection of the longlist was done by Izunna Okafor.

Izunna Okafor is a renowned journalist currently working with the Anambra Newspapers and Printing Corporation (publishers of National Light Newspaper, Ka Ọ Dị Taa Igbo Newspaper, and Sports Light Xtra). He is also an author of five books, with 27 national and international awards, and thousands of publications, cutting across journalism and creative writing.

A diglot writer and Igbo Language Activist, Okafor, who was a joint winner of the National Light’s Staff of the Year in 2019, and won 2015 Nigerian Writers Award, is also the Coordinator of Society of Young Nigerian Writers (Anambra State Chapter), the convener of Chinua Achebe Literary Festival; as well as the Project Coordinator, Writers Against COVID-19 Movement, and Editor-in-Chief, Chinua Achebe Poetry/Essay Anthology, and COVID-19 Poetry/Essay Anthology, among other positions.

Entries were received from six countries: Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Ghana, UAE and USA.

Submissions were judged based on originality of thought, depth of analysis, clarity of expression, spelling and grammar and conformity to contest rules.

Find below the complete longlist:

1. ABDULLATEEF B. ISA – Human Rights Abuse and Violations in Africa: The Nigeria’s Case

2. BETTY IGE – Women’s inalienable Right to Respectful Maternity Care

3. BONFACE ISABOKE NYAMWEYA – The Streets of Law Prostitution in Africa and the Quest for Human Dignity

4. CHARLES IORNUMBE – Teenage Sexual Molestation: Rethinking the Havoc on Girl Child

5.FLOSSY KAMBUKU – Human Rights Abuse and Violation in Africa

6. FRANKLIN IFEANYI DIALA – Human Rights Abuse and Violations in Africa

7. GODSTIME NWAEZE – Abuse and Violations of Human Rights in Africa

8. GRACE OLUKOYA – Africa’s Development in the Face of Poor Respect for Human Rights

9. INNOCENT CHIEMEZIE OHAEKWE – The Locust in Africa

10. JIDE OGUNLANA – Human Rights in Africa: The Lacuna

11. NWOKEABIA, IFEANYI JOHN – Human Rights Abuse and Violation in Africa: A Mortal Carnage

12. OBEBE OLUSOJI – Human Rights Abuse and Violations in Africa

13. ODE CONFIDENCE – Human Rights Abuse and Violation; Issue with the Freedom of Expression by Activist

14. ODHIAMBO JERAMEEL KEVINS OWUOR – Human Rights Abuse and Violation in Africa

15. OKAFOR MOSES ONYEBUCHI – Human Rights Abuse and Violation in Africa

16. OLUWATOBILOBA GRACE LAWALSON – Human Rights Abuse and Violations in Africa: Gender Based Violence and Trafficking of Human Persons

17. OSHO TUNDE – Human Rights Abuse and Violations in Africa: Gross Domestic Violence Against Women

18. PHILIP ONYIMOWO – General Idea of Human Rights Abuse and Violation

19. SAMUEL EPHRAIM EDWARD – Human Rights Abuse and Violations in Africa

20. UGOCHUKWU ANADI – Human Rights Abuse and Violations in Africa: It’s a Crime to be happy in My Country

African Human Rights Essay Competition is an initiative of the International Human Rights Art Festival (IHRAF), USA aimed at promoting human rights values in Africa and to positively influence the betterment of the human rights situation in the continent.