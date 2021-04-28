Senate passes bills to establish 2 universities in Kogi

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Senate, on Wednesday, passed two bills to establish two Federal Universities in Kogi State.

They are the Federal University of Education, Ankpa, and the Federal University of Agriculture, Kabba.

The passage of the bills seeking to establish both Universities followed the consideration of two separate reports by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Senator Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers West), the Vice Chairman of the Committee, said the establishment of the Federal University of Education, Ankpa, became imperative in view of the need to find solutions to the problems of the education sector in Nigeria.

According to the lawmaker, the institution when established, would “provide and promote sound basic education training as a foundation for the development of Nigeria, taking into account indigenous culture and the need to enhance national unity.”

Apiafi, in her second presentation, said the Federal University of Agriculture, Kabba, would develop and offer academic and professional programmes.

It will have an emphasis on planning, adaptive, technical, maintenance, developmental and productive skills in Agricultural Engineering, livestock, aquatic, horticulture and crop sciences and allied professional disciplines relating to agriculture.