Sanwo-OIu vows to enforce Occupational Safety Guidelines in work places

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday vowed to enforce occupational safety guidelines in work places.

The governor said safety of the residents could no longer be taken for granted.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the Lagos State Occupational Safety and Health Conference organized by the Lagos State Safety Commission in commemoration of this year’s ‘World Day for Safety’.

According to the governor, “We will ensure strict enforcement of safety rules and guidelines that are geared towards making the workplace safe and hazard free.”

Sanwo-Olu was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins.

He said the state would continue to work tirelessly to make Lagos safe and secure for all residents by developing a virile health and safety system responsive to any emergency.

“With the challenges we have faced in the health sector in the face of this global pandemic, we are now more resolute and committed to develop a health system that is more efficient and responsive in dealing with any epidemic or pandemic that may occur in the future.

“In Lagos, we have put in place strategies and initiatives to ensure the delivery of safety measures ahead of whatever crisis we might be confronted with in any sector of the economy,” he said.

Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Lanre Mojola, stated that the hazards of work related accidents and illness which are caused by unsafe condition acts and practices, called for the need for countries to deliberately put health and safety systems in place to change the narrative.

Mojola added that as a responsive government, the state is charged with providing regulations and laws required to ensure that workers could discharge their duties in a safe and conducive manner.

According to him, the Commission would keep spreading the message of safety, saying that it is only a safer Lagos that could guarantee the attainment of a greater Lagos.”

Mojola said COVID-19 has given rise to numerous unparalleled challenges globally and put to test existing protocols on safety and health in the workplace.

“Governments, organisations and workers have been forced to think outside the box and develop new methods of work to remain productive and adjust to new reality which we call the new normal,” he said.